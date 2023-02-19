Private investigator offers $25K for information on Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance

The morning anchor disappeared while on her way to work in June 1995.

MASON CITY, Iowa — A $25,000 reward is up for anyone who may have information that helps investigators recover the remains of a Mason City morning TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit, who disappeared nearly 28 years ago while on her way to work at KIMT TV.

Last June marked 27 years since the 27-year-old disappeared without a trace. Her story has been the subject of many reports since then, including ABC's 20/20.

ABC-affiliate KCRG TV-9 reports licensed private investigator Steve Ridge is offering the reward as a private citizen. He said the reward offer has the blessing of Huisentruit's sister, JoAnn Nathe.

“I speak with JoAnn on a regular basis, and we have decided the timing is right to seek information on where Jodi’s body was discarded,” Ridge said to KCRG. “This reward does not require an arrest or conviction - but simply the recovery of Jodi’s remains."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.