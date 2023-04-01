2 wounded in pair of Rock Island shootings

Two people were injured Friday night in Rock Island following two separate shooting incidents that left one person with a hip wound and another with a leg wound.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two people were injured late Friday night in Rock Island following two separate shooting incidents, according to a Rock Island Police Department news release.

Around 11:00 p.m., Rock Island police responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 400 block of 7th Avenue. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hip. Police learned that the man was allegedly in an altercation with two subjects when one of the subjects shot the man before fleeing the area. The man was transported to a local hospital.

Rock Island police responded to a second shooting incident in the 2500 block of 8th Avenue around 11:12 p.m. Officers found a 14-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was accompanied by a 16-year-old male companion. The two boys told police they were walking through an alley in the 2500 block of 8th Avenue when they were shot at by an unknown suspect. However, police later learned that the boy's gunshot wound was accidentally self-inflicted inside a nearby residence. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated. The 16-year-old companion was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

These incidents remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time.