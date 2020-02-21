Trial set for Davenport man accused of murdering 74-year-old

The 19-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A March trial has been scheduled for a man suspected of killing a 74-year-old Davenport resident.

Nineteen-year-old Charlie Gary III has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

Gary also faces robbery and burglary counts in the death of Robert Long, whose body was found by police on Jan. 7 inside his Davenport home.

The trial starting date of March 16 was set Thursday, February 20.