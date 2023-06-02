May trial set for former Freight House executive director who allegedly embezzled $10K

Davenport police arrested 60-year-old Lorraine Beaman back in January for allegedly embezzling more than $10,000 from the market.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from Feb. 6.

A jury could decide the fate of the former Freight House Farmers' Market executive director in May after she submitted a not-guilty plea on Tuesday, according to court records.

Davenport police arrested 60-year-old Lorraine Beaman on Jan. 18 for one count of first-degree theft. The criminal complaint alleges that Beaman stole a total of $10,455.60 from the market's funds over the last two years to remodel her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats.

It's also alleged she used the money to buy more items for her business, an Apple TV, resume builders and a trailer for her son "for an inflated price," among other things.

Beaman submitted her plea on Tuesday at the Scott County Courthouse. A trial date is tentatively set for May 8. The trial could be rescheduled at Beaman's pre-trial hearing, which is scheduled for April 28.