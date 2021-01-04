Grim trend continues in Chicago: more people killed, shot

March ended with more homicide victims and shooting victims than the same month in 2020.

CHICAGO — The number of people killed and shot in Chicago continues to climb.

Statistics by the police department released on Thursday reveal that the trend that began last year when the number of shootings and homicides climbed dramatically is continuing.

March ended with more homicide victims and shooting victims than the same month in 2020.

Those numbers bring the number of homicides in the first three months of the year to 131 compare to 98 during the same period last year and the number of shooting victims to 706 compared to 493 for the same period last year.