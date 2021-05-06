Three Moline residents arrested after days-long violent feud

Moline police have taken in three suspects after several days of fights that involved a playground fight, a hit-and-run, and a clash between about two dozen people.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline police made multiple arrests after a series of violent incidents involving small fights, a hit-and-run, and a larger clash between about two dozen people sent several to the hospital.

According to the Moline Police Department, the incidents began on Sunday, May 2 at about 5:51 p.m. when officers were alerted to fight that had broken out in the 1000 block of 42nd Street. The altercation began with two minors starting a fight on a playground, with adults stepping in and reportedly escalating the conflict.

Later that night at just after 9 p.m., police received a report that a car had struck a woman and fled the scene. The incident reportedly involved the same group of people as the earlier playground fight.

The woman was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The suspect vehicle in question was not located.

On Tuesday, May 4, officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of 11th Avenue at 2:52 p.m. after receiving a report saying that the hit-and-run suspect vehicle had returned to the area, stopping in the parking lot of the Moline Housing Authority Complex. The driver was said to have exited the car and gone into a residence.

At 3:06 p.m., the same caller alerted police to a growing crowd of 20-30 people gathering in a park and starting to fight.

The caller described members of the crowd "beating each other with golf clubs, baseball bats and trying to run people over with a car."

Officers arrived at the scene of the crowd, finding that the group consisted of adults and a child as young as 9 years old.

Police secured the area and called for multiple ambulances to treat several injured people. A few were treated at the scene, but 4 were sent to the hospital with more serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD made three arrests at the scene:

27-year old Giovanna Davis of Moline, charged with Reckless Conduct and Child Endangerment

31-year-old Mary Davis of Moline, charged with Aggravated Battery Involving Use of Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Battery-Public Place

31-year-old Ratiya Beason of Moline, charged with Aggravated Battery Involving Use of Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Battery-Public Place

The investigation is still ongoing, and MPD says they expect to make more arrests in the future.