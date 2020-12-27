Three killed, three injured in Rockford shooting

Rockford Police identified 37-year-old Duke Webb of Florida as the suspect in a mass shooting that took place at Don Carter Lanes Saturday night.

According to Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, police were called to the bowling alley at 4007 E State Street at 6:55 pm, arriving within one minute of the 911 call.

O'Shea says Webb fired his weapon both inside and outside of the building. Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

Three people were killed, including a 73-year-old man, a 65-year-old man, and a 69-year-old man. O'Shea says the identities of the victims are not being released pending notification of family members.

Three other people were also shot and injured, including a 14-year-old male who was shot in the face and airlifted to a Madison hospital. A 16-year-old female was shot in the shoulder. She was treated and released from a Rockford hospital. The teens were at the business to pick up food for carry-out, according to O'Shea.

A 62-year-old man was shot multiple times and is listed in critical condition after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Police say Webb was still located inside the bowling alley when officers arrived and attempted to obscure his identity before his arrest. Officers did not fire their weapons, according to O'Shea.

The U.S. Army has confirmed that Webb was an active Special Forces Assistant Operations and Intelligence Sergeant and has been serving in the Army since 2008. He was on leave from Elgin Air Force base in Florida at the time of the shooting.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley says Webb is charged with three counts of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted Murder.

O'Shea believes the shooting was a "completely random act".