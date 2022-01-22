Three injured in Galesburg after early morning "incident"

Crime scene tape marked off one vehicle near Graham Park early Saturday Morning, here's what we know.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Three people are injured Saturday Morning after an "incident" according to Galesburg Police.

Police on scene tell News 8 they were called to the area near Mc Clure Street and McKnight Street around 4:30 am Saturday. That is near Graham Park. Police wouldn't tell News 8 why they were called to the scene, just that three people had been injured after an "incident".

Crime scene tape marked off one vehicle that News 8 journalist, Joshua Bush found a window damaged, along with damage to the driver's side mirror. News 8 reached out to the Galesburg Police department for more information, they said they were unable to release information at that time. News 8 has since reached out to the Police Chief, asking for a press release.