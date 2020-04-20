Three Davenport teens arrested after Sunday armed robbery

Reports suggested that the three juveniles had robbed someone at gunpoint and fled.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three Davenport teens were arrested after they robbed a person at gunpoint and fled the scene Sunday night.

At about 9:21 p.m. on April 19th, Davenport police responded to the area of 100 South Lincoln Avenue after an armed robbery was reported.

Early information suggested that a man had been walking in the area when three male subjects, one armed with a gun, robbed him of personal items and fled the scene.

Officers in the area of 6th and Division Street then located a suspect vehicle and investigated. In the vehicle, three Davenport juveniles, aged 16, 14, and 13, were found that matched the description of the robbers were found. Police say they found evidence that connected them to the robbery, and they arrested all three teens.

All three were charged with 2nd degree Robbery. The 16-year-old was booked into the Scott County Jail, while the 14 and 13 year-olds were sent to the Juvenile Detention Center.