2 Thomson inmates charged with murder, hate crime after death of fellow inmate

According to the indictment, both inmates facing charges were members of a white supremacist group.

THOMSON, Ill. — Two inmates at Thomson Penitentiary were indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday, Dec. 7th for murder and hate crime following the death of a fellow inmate.

Reports from the U.S. Department of Justice named 37-year-old Brandon "Whitey" Simonson and 39-year-old Kristopher "No Luck" Martin as the inmates charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder, hate crime, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to an indictment from a U.S. District Court in Rockford, Martin and Simonson were members of a white supremacist group called the "Valhalla Bound Skinheads."

On Mar. 2nd, 2020, the pair reportedly conspired to assault fellow inmate Matthew Phillips because of the latter's actual and perceived race and religion, namely Jewish.

The charges allege Martin and Simonson struck Phillips in the upper body, face, and head continuously after the victim was defenseless.

“Hatred and violence on the basis of religion have no place in our society,” said U.S. Attorney Lausch. “We will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to protect the civil rights of all Americans.”

Conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder, and hate crime each carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, while an assault charge max sentence is 10 years. Federal sentencing statues and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines say reasonable sentences must be imposed if Simonson and Martin are found guilty.