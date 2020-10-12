'This case remains a priority': Davenport police ask community for tips on Breasia Terrell disappearance

Davenport police ensured the Quad Cities that officers are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Breasia Terrell, asking for more information.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Police Department ensured the Quad Cities community Thursday that officers are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Breasia Terrell, asking for any additional information from the public.

Terrell, a Davenport girl who went missing just over five months ago, turned 11 Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. There is a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Terrell's location or the arrest of anyone who was involved in her disappearance.

Additional rewards are offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, One Eighty and other local organizations.

“Our investigators remain in contact with Breasia’s mother, Aisha Lankford," Davenport Police Assistant Chief Jeff Bladel said. "We cannot imagine the grief that she and her family are experiencing. We as a community should continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

Currently, there four members of the department are assigned to the case along with two agents from FBI Omaha, Davenport police said in a Facebook post.

"Together they have investigated over 170 tips, conducted hundreds of interviews, and served over 60 search warrants related to Breasia’s disappearance," the post said.

Henry Dinkins is a person of interest in the case and is currently facing sex offender registry violation charges. He is currently in custody on unrelated charges.

“We believe that there are people in the community who can still provide information that will assist in finding Breasia," FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said. "If you think you might have any information that will bring comfort to Breasia’s family, please report it."