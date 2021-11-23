2 teens found dead inside running vehicle at East Moline park

Two 18-year-old women were found dead Tuesday morning in a running car that had been parked at Jacobs Park in East Moline.

According to a release from East Moline police, the two 18-year-old women were found at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the lot. Medics confirmed the women were dead on scene, and it was determined that the car had been parked and running in that spot for several hours.

Police said there were no immediate signs of injuries to the women, and the cause of death remained under investigation due to suspicious circumstances as of Tuesday morning.