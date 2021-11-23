2 teens found dead inside running vehicle at East Moline park

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline Police found two teens dead inside a running car Tuesday, Nov. 23 in a parking lot at Jacobs Park.
According to a release from East Moline police, the two 18-year-old women were found at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the lot. Medics confirmed the women were dead on scene, and it was determined that the car had been parked and running in that spot for several hours.
Police said there were no immediate signs of injuries to the women, and the cause of death remained under investigation due to suspicious circumstances as of Tuesday morning.
The Rock Island County Coroner's Office was working with the police department on the case, and anyone with information was urged to contact the department's Investigations Division at 309-752-1547 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. The Crime Stoppers P3 app could also be used to share information.