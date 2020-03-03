x
Teen charged with murder in strangulation death of 74-year-old man faces additional charge

A 19-year-old man is facing several charges including abuse of a corpse.
Charlie Gary

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old from Davenport an additional charge in the strangulation death of a 74-year-old man.

Online court records show that in addition to three first-degree charges of murder, robbery and burglary, Charlie Gary is facing a charge of abuse of a corpse.

Previous reports indicate that Gary is accused of killing Robert Long back in early January 2020.  

An arrest affidavit indicated that Gary admitted to forcing his way into Long's home with the goal of stealing his car.  At that time he strangled Long to death.

Long's body was found Tuesday, January 7. 

A pretrial conference has been set for March 6 at 1 p.m.

