Teen arrested after stealing car leading police on chase through Bettendorf

A 17-year-old faces several charges after police say he and another person stole cars and led the police on a high-speed chase through Bettendorf.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A 17-year-old faces several charges after police say he and another person stole cars and led the police on a high-speed chase through Bettendorf.

On Monday, August 17 at 4:08 a.m. a 2014 Ford Taurus was reported stolen from the 3500 block of Oakwood Drive, Bettendorf.

There was also a 2015 Honda Odyssey that was confirmed to have been stolen from Davenport driving with the Ford Taurus. Police say the Honda was stolen from Davenport earlier in the evening from the 4800 block of Fairhaven Court.

While Bettendorf officers were checking the area, they found both stolen vehicles traveling northbound on Utica Ridge Road.

When the Bettendorf officer tried to stop the stolen vehicles, both vehicles fled.

The stolen Honda minivan crashed into Bad Boyz Pizza when police were able to arrest the driver.

The stolen Ford Taurus managed to elude police.

Kpehe K. Selli, 17, from Davenport, was the driver of the van and was arrested.

Police say he is a convicted felon and had been adjudicated as an adult.

Selli is charged with burglary 1st degree, theft 1st degree, theft 2nd degree, criminal mischief 2nd degree, felon in possession of a firearm, eluding while participating in a felony, burglary to a motor vehicle, attempted burglary 3rd degree, and failure to maintain control.