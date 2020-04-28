Teen accused of shooting at car in Bettendorf neighborhood, defacing gun serial number

A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in a neighborhood east of Interstate 74.

The teen was accused of firing shots at a black Chevy Cobalt that drove by near the 2600 block of Magnolia Drive, according to an affidavit.

"The witness stated the defendant pulled a handgun from his coat pocket and began firing the gun as the vehicle continued southbound," read the affidavit.

Officers found shell casings in the area after the incident. There were no reported injuries or property damage.

A warrant was issued for the 16-year-old on Friday; he was taken into custody on Tuesday. He was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, felon in possession of a firearm.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday, April 28 around 10:15 a.m. Police said he was located in the 900 block of East 15th Street riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle. At that time, police said he had a loaded handgun with the serial number scratched off. That gun was the same caliber that was used in Wednesday's shooting.