Suspects arrested after car chase leads police from Davenport into Moline

DAVENPORT, Iowa — 22 year-olds Austen Thomas and Isiah Butler of Davenport, along with 21 year-old Kenyon Pulliam of Moline have been charged with resisting arrest.
Police say it all started Tuesday night, June 23rd, in the 1400 block of Bridge Avenue, south of Los Primos, where police received a report of three males threatening a person with guns. Officers tried to stop the car they were driving but failed, leading them on a chase through Bettendorf and then across the I-74 Bridge.
After officers used their squad car to stop the chase in the 700 block of 19th Street, next to The Spotlight Theatre, the three ran from the car but were arrested a short time later. All three were taken to Trinity Rock Island and treated for minor injuries. One officer suffered minor injuries. Two guns were confiscated from the car.