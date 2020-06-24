Suspects arrested after car chase leads police from Davenport into Moline

Three men are facing charges after police say they threatened someone with a gun before leading Davenport officers on a chase into Moline.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — 22 year-olds Austen Thomas and Isiah Butler of Davenport, along with 21 year-old Kenyon Pulliam of Moline have been charged with resisting arrest.

Police say it all started Tuesday night, June 23rd, in the 1400 block of Bridge Avenue, south of Los Primos, where police received a report of three males threatening a person with guns. Officers tried to stop the car they were driving but failed, leading them on a chase through Bettendorf and then across the I-74 Bridge.