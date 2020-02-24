Suspect surrenders after standoff with police in rural Rock Island County

The suspect barricaded himself inside his Barstow home for more than an hour before peacefully turning himself over to Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies.

BARSTOW, Illinois — A man is in jail after a 90-minute standoff with police in rural Rock Island County. Moline Police said Ronny Anderson, 46, is currently being held in the custody of the U.S. Marshalls Service on federal gun charges.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Moline PD's Special Investigations Group on Monday morning responded to Anderson's home in Barstow to serve a federal arrest warrant for felon in possession of a firearm charges. Officers called the Rock Island County Sheriff for assistance after Anderson barricaded himself inside his house.

"We were called to assist because at the time when they made contact the subject had made verbal threats of a use of a weapon," said Rock Island County Sheriff Chief Deputy Steve Venhuizen. "So they called us for assistance and at that time we called out our emergency service team, staged up the command post, and evacuated the nearby neighbors and then negotiated with the subject."

A neighbor said Anderson had lived at the home for the last five to six years with his girlfriend, who was also inside the home during the standoff.

"There was no hostage situation… it was more him, not willing to cooperate." said Derrick Wright, who has lived a few houses down the street from Anderson for the last two years. "She talked him into walking out and cooperating with the officers."

The Rock Island County Sheriff's office gave credit to the negotiators on the scene for ensuring a peaceful end to the standoff.