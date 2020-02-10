Suspect on the loose after Davenport armed robbery

The man allegedly entered the business wearing a face mask and demanded money from the register.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are still searching for the person that robbed a restaurant in Davenport.

On Friday, October 2, around 1:01 p.m. an Armed Robbery was reported at Hickory Gardens Restaurant.

Police say the suspect escaped. He is described as a white male, 30’s, 6’0, and skinny build, facial hair,

The man allegedly entered the business wearing a face mask and demanded money from the register.

The suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the business. The suspect was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

No injuries reported.