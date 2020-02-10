Suspect on the loose after Davenport armed robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are still searching for the person that robbed a restaurant in Davenport.
On Friday, October 2, around 1:01 p.m. an Armed Robbery was reported at Hickory Gardens Restaurant.
Police say the suspect escaped. He is described as a white male, 30’s, 6’0, and skinny build, facial hair,
The man allegedly entered the business wearing a face mask and demanded money from the register.
The suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled the business. The suspect was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
No injuries reported.
Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.