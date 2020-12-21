At-large suspect identified in death of Sherrard teen

Police are looking for 21-year-old Darvion Jawar Lard, and say he's armed and dangerous.

Police have named and issued an arrest warrant for the man suspected of killing a Sherrard teen on December 15.

In a press release, the Rock Island Police Department say that they are looking for 21-yaer-old Davion Jawar Lard, the prime suspect in the Tuesday, December 15 case involving the death of 16-year-old Sherrard teen Dylan J. McCalester.

The incident involved McCalester sustaining a gunshot wound to his chest while driving and subsequently crashing into another vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital, but was unable to recover from his injuries. RICO Coroner Brian Gustafon later confirmed that the gunshot was the cause of death.

Almost one week later on Monday the 21st, RPD detectives obtained a warrant for Lard's arrest on charges of First Degree Murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

Lard is described as an approximately 5’06”, 150-pound black male with black hair and brown eyes. Police say that he is considered armed and dangerous.