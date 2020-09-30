Suspect in shooting death during Davenport protest refused bond

A 21-year-old Davenport man charged with killing a woman as she was leaving a civil rights protest on May 31 over the death of George Floyd will remain in jail.

A district court judge on Tuesday denied Parker Belz's request to be released on bond.

He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Italia Marie Kelly. She had joined a protest on May 31 over the death of George Floyd but was leaving because the gathering was becoming unruly.

She was shot in the back.