Suspect in killing of Iowa pastor mentally unfit for trial

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man accused of beating a pastor to death outside a central Iowa church has been found mentally unfit to stand trial, according to reporting from The Des Moines Register.

Webster County Judge Gina Badding on Wednesday ordered 36-year-old Joshua Pendleton to undergo treatment at the Iowa Medical Classification Facility.

Badding last month suspended proceedings in the case and ordered a mental competency evaluation after Pendleton's attorney said he had been acting irrationally.

Pendleton is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 2 slaying of the Rev. Allen Henderson.