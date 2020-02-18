x
Suspect in killing of Iowa pastor mentally unfit for trial

A Fort Dodge man accused of beating a pastor to death in October outside a central Iowa church has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.
Credit: AP
This undated booking photo provided by the Webster County Jail in Fort Dodge, Iowa shows Joshua Pendleton. Webster County Judge Gina Badding ruled Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, that Pendleton was found mentally unfit to stand trial. Pendleton pleaded not guilty to allegations that he beat Rev. Allen Henderson to death outside a central Iowa church on Oct. 2, 2019. (Webster County Jail via AP, File )

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man accused of beating a pastor to death outside a central Iowa church has been found mentally unfit to stand trial, according to reporting from The Des Moines Register. 

Webster County Judge Gina Badding on Wednesday ordered 36-year-old Joshua Pendleton to undergo treatment at the Iowa Medical Classification Facility. 

Badding last month suspended proceedings in the case and ordered a mental competency evaluation after Pendleton's attorney said he had been acting irrationally. 

Pendleton is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 2 slaying of the Rev. Allen Henderson. 

The 64-year-old Henderson was senior pastor at St. Paul and had served as a chaplain to first responders.

