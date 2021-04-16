Suspect in 2019 East Dubuque murder pleads guilty

After almost two years, the case of the murder of an East Dubuque woman is closed after suspect Joeseph Wright gave a guilty plea.

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The suspect in the two-year-long case of an East Dubuque murder issued a guilty plea, bringing the case to a close on Friday, April 16.

The Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney, Chris Allendorf, announced that the suspect, Dubuque resident Joseph Wright, has plead guilty to a charge of Second-Degree Murder for the 2019 killing of 44-year-old Jennifer Miller from East Dubuque.