Suspect in 2019 East Dubuque murder pleads guilty

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The suspect in the two-year-long case of an East Dubuque murder issued a guilty plea, bringing the case to a close on Friday, April 16.
The Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney, Chris Allendorf, announced that the suspect, Dubuque resident Joseph Wright, has plead guilty to a charge of Second-Degree Murder for the 2019 killing of 44-year-old Jennifer Miller from East Dubuque.
The incident took place almost two full years prior in the morning of April 21, 2019, when Miller was shot and killed outside of an East Dubuque bar.
After a period of investigation and witness interviews, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office charged Wright with the murder and began the process of searching for him.
Wright has been sentenced to 17 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by 2 years of parole.