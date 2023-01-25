Suspect arrested after domestic dispute, police chase in Rock Island Wednesday

Not long after a domestic disturbance led to gunfire at about 2:30 p.m., police were quickly able to catch the suspect after a brief foot chase.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man is in jail after a domestic disturbance led to gunfire and a short police chase Wednesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

At about 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 25, officers responded to the 500 block of 30th Street after a domestic dispute was reported. Before police arrived, they were made aware that the suspect, said to be armed with a handgun, had fled the scene on foot.

Shortly after, police received a call reporting that four gunshots had been fired in the area, striking a home in the 600 block of 28th Street.

While searching the area, officers located the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Jaiden Carver, and engaged in a brief foot chase. Carver discarded his handgun, which police later recovered, during the chase shortly before he was apprehended on the 2600 block of 5th Avenue.

Minor injuries were reported as a result of the domestic incident, and no other injuries or damage were reported.

Carver is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, domestic battery and resisting arrest. He being held in the Rock Island County Jail without bond awaiting a court appearance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, and no further information is available.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

More From News 8