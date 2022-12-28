Suspect arrested in police chase 6 months after Davenport shooting

Officials say, when police attempted to arrest the man, he fled in his vehicle before crashing into 2 cars in a one-way street and leading officers on a foot chase.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The suspect in a late June shooting was arrested on Wednesday after leading police on a car and foot chase, according to the Davenport Police Department.

On Dec. 28 at about 3:17 p.m., police located 21-year-old Rashawn Sigle, a subject of multiple outstanding arrest warrants, in the 200 block of East 35th Street.

One of the arrest warrants was for the attempted murder of a 19-year-old in a June 27 shooting in Davenport. The victim was found around 11 p.m. that Monday night in the 1000 block of East Scott Street with multiple gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital and survived the incident.

According to police, when officers attempted to arrest Sigle, he drove off eastward on 35th street, turning onto the one-way southbound lane on Brady Street, where he crashed into two other vehicles. After the car become immobile, Sigle led police on a brief foot chase before officers successfully apprehended him.

As a result of the crash, two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Among Sigle's warrants, he was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, criminal gang participation, and domestic assault with injury, alongside various weapons charges and a drug possession offense.

Traffic charges relating to the chase are currently pending.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information is currently available.

