The statement said a shooter was reported at Thompson Hall, which is a dorm that houses about 1,000 students.

MACOMB, Ill. — A student was injured at Western Illinois University's campus amid reports of a shooter at a dorm, according to a statement from the university.

The statement said a shooter was reported at Thompson Hall, which is a dorm that houses about 1,000 students.

The statement, which was posted Tuesday evening, September 15 by the Office of University Relations, confirmed that one student was injured and was taken to an area hospital.

Here is the full statement from the university as of 12:05 a.m., September 16:

"A shooter has been reported at Thompson Hall on the WIU-Macomb campus. At the time of this alert, do not assume this is the current location. The Office of Public Safety is responding. Follow all instructions from police and if stopped by police, ensure hands are in plain view. Updates will be sent as soon as details are available. One student injured; taken to MDH. Visit wiu.edu for updates as they are available."

