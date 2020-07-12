Storage unit burglaries reported in Sterling

Police are asking the public to be vigilant about checking on their storage units.

STERLING, Ill. — A string of storage unit burglaries has been reported in Sterling, Illinois, according to the city.

In a statement from the city, Detective Ryan Potthoff with the Sterling Police Department said they had gotten "numerous" recent reports of these burglaries. It was not clear how many or at what locations.

Detective Potthoff reminded the public to "be vigilant and check on your storage units."

If you have any information about the recent burglaries, you're asked to all the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.