Stop sign shot in Davenport near West Central Park Ave.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A stop sign in Davenport was hit by gunfire on Monday evening, March 2.

Police in Davenport said gunshots were reported around 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Michigan Street. This area is just south of the intersection with West Central Park Avenue.

Investigators did find cartridge cases in the area, and said a stop sign was damaged in the incident.