crime

Stop sign shot in Davenport near West Central Park Ave.

A stop sign in Davenport was hit by gunfire on Monday evening, March 2.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A stop sign in Davenport was hit by gunfire on Monday evening, March 2.

Police in Davenport said gunshots were reported around 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Michigan Street.  This area is just south of the intersection with West Central Park Avenue. 

Investigators did find cartridge cases in the area, and said a stop sign was damaged in the incident. 

If you have any information on the incident, or want to report any suspicious activity, call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125. 