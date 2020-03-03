Stop sign shot in Davenport near West Central Park Ave.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A stop sign in Davenport was hit by gunfire on Monday evening, March 2.
Police in Davenport said gunshots were reported around 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of North Michigan Street. This area is just south of the intersection with West Central Park Avenue.
Investigators did find cartridge cases in the area, and said a stop sign was damaged in the incident.
If you have any information on the incident, or want to report any suspicious activity, call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.