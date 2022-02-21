A South Carolina man is facing multiple charges after police said he led officers on a chase Monday morning.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A Lancaster, South Carolina, man is facing multiple charges after police said he led officers on a low-speed chase from Pineville, around the outer loop of Interstate 485 and into Cabarrus County Monday morning.

Pineville police said they were following a piece of construction equipment that was reported stolen from a worksite in Lancaster, South Carolina, on Sunday. Officers spotted the truck Monday and tried to stop the driver. Police said the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Brett James Catoe, refused to stop, leading a chase onto the outer loop of Interstate 485.

Catoe then led police around I-485 to Mint Hill before exiting the highway at Exit 43. Catoe continued on Highway 24/27 into Cabarrus County, where he stopped near some railroad tracks in the woods near Alvin Hough Road.

Police said Catoe drove onto the tracks and went about a mile into the woods. He was finally captured and taken into custody around 2 p.m. Monday. He was located by a Cabarrus County K-9 officer, sitting on the front porch of a home.

Catoe was charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting, obstructing and delaying. He was arrested without further incident.

"It was a little nerve-wracking when I walked out because it was very unexpected," one neighbor said. "We usually don't get anything like this out there, so all the thoughts are running through your head but we'll see how it plays out."

