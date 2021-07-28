Stolen car flees police stop, damages Moline squad cars

When police tried to stop a stolen car Wednesday evening, it fled the scene, striking two squad cars in the process.

The incident took place around 6 p.m., when officers spotted a car that had been reported stolen from Rock Island on 70th Street near Black Hawk College in Moline.

Reportedly, the car was driving erratically, and when officers attempted to stop it, it struck two of the officers' cars, dealing some minor damage.

The suspect then fled the scene, with police deciding to not follow up with a further pursuit. Police later said that it didn't appear like the driver was trying to ram the cars on purpose.