Sterling PD seeks help identifying red truck possibly involved in burglary

STERLING, Ill. — Police are asking for help identifying a red truck that may have been involved in a burglary that was reported in Sterling.
According to a statement from the Sterling Police Department, several power tools were reported stolen from an enclosed trailer on Wednesday, October 14 in the 400 block of 17th Avenue. This area is at an intersection near Lincoln Park and several businesses.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can call Whiteside County CrimeStoppers at 815-625-7867.