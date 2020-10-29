Sterling PD seeks help identifying red truck possibly involved in burglary

Several power tools were reported stolen on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

STERLING, Ill. — Police are asking for help identifying a red truck that may have been involved in a burglary that was reported in Sterling.

According to a statement from the Sterling Police Department, several power tools were reported stolen from an enclosed trailer on Wednesday, October 14 in the 400 block of 17th Avenue. This area is at an intersection near Lincoln Park and several businesses.