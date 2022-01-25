x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Sterling police searching for sexual assault suspect

Andrew Daniels, 28, is wanted in connection to the sexual assault of an underage girl that happened back in 2019.
Credit: Sterling Police Department
Andrew Daniels, 29, of Sterling, Illinois

STERLING, Ill. — The Sterling Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating 29-year-old Andrew Daniels. 

A warrant was issued for Daniels' arrest in connection to the sexual assault of an underage girl that occurred in summer 2019 in Sterling, according to the department.

Daniels reportedly has brown hair and blue eyes, and he stands 6'2" and weighs 260 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniels was asked to contact the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6606. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

Related Articles

RELATED: Stay in the know with WQAD online

In Other News

Police ID final suspect in armed vape shop robbery