Sterling police searching for sexual assault suspect

STERLING, Ill. — The Sterling Police Department has asked for the public's assistance in locating 29-year-old Andrew Daniels.

A warrant was issued for Daniels' arrest in connection to the sexual assault of an underage girl that occurred in summer 2019 in Sterling, according to the department.

Daniels reportedly has brown hair and blue eyes, and he stands 6'2" and weighs 260 pounds.