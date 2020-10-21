Police: Sterling man facing charges after breaking into a home, attacking family member

Joshua Green reportedly broke into a home in the 300 block of 6th Avenue Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. and beat up a family member before running away.

STERLING, Illinois — A Sterling man is facing multiple charges after police say he forced his way into a home and attacked a family member.

Joshua Green, 34, reportedly broke into a home in the 300 block of 6th Avenue Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. and beat up a family member before running away from the scene, a statement from Sgt. Todd Messer with the Sterling Police Department said.

Police found Green in the 1100 block of East 5th Street where he reportedly tried to run from officers.