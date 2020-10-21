Police: Sterling man facing charges after breaking into a home, attacking family member

STERLING, Illinois — A Sterling man is facing multiple charges after police say he forced his way into a home and attacked a family member.
Joshua Green, 34, reportedly broke into a home in the 300 block of 6th Avenue Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. and beat up a family member before running away from the scene, a statement from Sgt. Todd Messer with the Sterling Police Department said.
Police found Green in the 1100 block of East 5th Street where he reportedly tried to run from officers.
Green is being charged with home invasion, criminal trespass to residence, domestic battery, unlawful interference with reporting of domestic violence and criminal damage to property under $500.