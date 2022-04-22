Morrison history teacher arrested for child pornography, police say

Joshua Robbins, 49, was charged Thursday with three counts of possession of child pornography.

STERLING, Ill. — A Morrison High School teacher was arrested Thursday, April 21 for possession of child pornography, according to Illinois State Police.

History teacher and varsity baseball coach Joshua Robbins, 49, of Sterling, was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography following an investigation by the State Police Divison of Criminal Investigation.

Through investigation and a warranted search of Robbins' home, DCI investigators collected evidence supporting his arrest. Police said Robbins was being held at the Whiteside County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Law enforcement notified the school district of Robbins' arrest Thursday, and the district placed him on administrative leave. Parents were notified of the incident via email Friday morning, April 22, Morrison Community Unit School District Superintendent Scott Vance said.

As of Friday afternoon, Robbins is still listed on the high school's staff directory.

According to the email sent to parents, information about the investigation that was provided to the district does not relate to any current or former Morrison students or events occurring at school or school-related events.

The district will continue to work with law enforcement during the investigation and monitor any developments, Vance said in the email to parents.

The police investigation remained ongoing as of Friday, police said.