Stark County Man shot, killed by police executing search warrant

A man is dead after being shot by police in Toulon on Saturday morning. According to ISP, officers shot the man after he swung a machete at them.

TOULON, Ill — A man is dead after being shot by police officers executing a search warrant in Toulon on Saturday morning, according an Illinois State Police news release.

On Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6:30 a.m., officers assigned to the Henry County Special Operations Squad were attempting to execute a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of N. Olive Street, when they encountered the man inside of his apartment.

According to the release, the man attempted to strike officers with a machete before officers shot the man. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No police officers were injured during the incident.

The ISP will conduct an independent investigation and submit the case to the Stark County State’s Attorney once complete. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP DCI at (309) 693-5015.