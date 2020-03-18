St. Ambrose reverend accused of a sexual misconduct incident from 1990s

The reverend has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of a review from the Diocese of Des Moines.

A reverend who teaches at St. Ambrose University and ministers at a Blue Grass, Iowa parish is facing sexual misconduct allegations for an incident, or several incidences, that happened in the early 1990s, according to a statement from the Diocese of Des Moines.

Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant, Ph.D. is accused of sexual misconduct in the early 1990s, but it is unclear with whom or how many instances of misconduct there were.

Grant was placed on administrative leave from his duties at St. Ambrose and is suspended from his priestly ministry duties at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Blue Grass pending the outcome of the Diocese of Des Moines review process.

“We know it can take years, sometimes decades, for victims to summon the courage to come forward," Bishop William Joensen said in the statement.

"While we investigate this allegation, it is my ardent hope that it serves as an impetus for anyone who may have been sexually abused by a clergy member of our diocese to let us know so that we can prevent it from ever happening again.”

The statement says the Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller's office was the first agency notified of the sexual misconduct allegations "last fall" and that law enforcement agencies in Scott, Polk and Pottawatomie Counties were notified of the complaint. The Diocese of Des Moines said they were first aware of the complaint on Thursday, Feb. 27, according to the statement.

Grant was suspended from his duties on Wednesday, March 4.

The Iowa Attorney General Clergy Abuse hotline is 855-620-7000 and the Iowa Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline is 800-362-2178.