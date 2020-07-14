Silvis man pleading for help to find truck thief

Silvis police are looking for a man caught on video after he got away with George Webb's, a Silvis resident's, truck.

SILVIS, Ill. — A Silvis man is asking for help to find the man who stole his truck.

Silvis police are looking for a man caught on video after he got away with George Webb's, a Silvis resident's, truck. Video surveillance showed the man walking through the street and checking to see if cars are unlocked before making off with Webb's truck.

Police say the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020.

"He hit about five cars before he got down to my truck and me having a long 4th of July weekend, slipped up and left the keys in my truck," Webb said.

Webb said a Bettendorf resident found his truck in a parking lot.