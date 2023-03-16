x
Crime

Juvenile suspect in custody after Silvis bank robbery Thursday afternoon

Police responded to Black Hawk State Bank on 1st Ave. at about 2 p.m. after a suspect implied he had a gun, took money and fled.
Credit: MGN

SILVIS, Ill. — A juvenile suspect is in custody after he allegedly robbed a Silvis bank Thursday afternoon after implying that he was armed, according to the Silvis Police Department.

On March 16 at about 2:06 p.m., officers responded to Black Hawk State bank on 1st Ave. after a hold-up alarm was triggered.

Investigators found that a male suspect had entered the bank alone, suggested that he had a gun and demanded money. Police did not say how old the juvenile is.

After receiving an unknown amount of currency, he fled the scene on foot.

Armed with a description of the suspect from witness testimony and surveillance video, police from Silvis, East Moline and Rock Island County authorities began a search. They successfully found the juvenile five blocks away from the bank and arrested him without incident.

According to police, there are no threats to public safety. No further information about the suspect was released.

