Police say multiple shell casings found near St. Ambrose University

Davenport Police was called to investigate a shots fired incident near the school around 8 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say no one was hurt.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police are investigating a shots fired report that took place near St. Ambrose University on Sun. evening.

Around 8 p.m. on Nov. 21, police say officers responded to the area of West Locust Street, even temporarily blocking off parts of Lombard Street. Officers found multiple shell casings, but did not reveal how many were retrieved.

According to DPD, no one was hurt.

As of Sun. night, police had not released if any arrests were made. Police said more information would be available on Mon. morning.