Tuesday night shooting in Rock Island injures 1; suspect remains at large

A 25-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to her legs Tuesday night on 25th Street.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A shooting left one woman injured Tuesday night, April 19 on 25th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1300 block of 25th Street in Rock Island, in the area of UnityPoint Health-Trinity. Officers arrived to find a 25-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her legs, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later transported to a state hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. She and a witness described the suspect as a Black man wearing a facemask and dark clothing, according to a release from the department.

The Criminal Investigation Division was continuing to investigate as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information related to the incident was asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.