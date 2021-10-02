Suspected-shoplifter falls into Illinois River, dies

PEORIA, Ill. — Police said a central Illinois man suspected of shoplifting died after he fell into the Illinois River while apparently trying to hide near a U.S. Coast Guard station.
Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief Michael Johnson said Saturday the man died on Friday after it appears he scaled a fence and tumbled down an embankment into the river in East Peoria.
Johnson said the man was suspected of shoplifting from a nearby Walmart store, and he fell while trying to flee from police.
Tazewell County coroner said the man was a 31-year-old Peoria resident and an autopsy is set for Monday, according to the Journal Star.