Suspected-shoplifter falls into Illinois River, dies

A Peoria man suspected of shoplifting fell into a river and died while fleeing from police Friday.

PEORIA, Ill. — Police said a central Illinois man suspected of shoplifting died after he fell into the Illinois River while apparently trying to hide near a U.S. Coast Guard station.

Fon du Lac Park District Police Chief Michael Johnson said Saturday the man died on Friday after it appears he scaled a fence and tumbled down an embankment into the river in East Peoria.

Johnson said the man was suspected of shoplifting from a nearby Walmart store, and he fell while trying to flee from police.