Shooting, theft, police chase through Davenport land 3 teens in juvenile detention

Three teens were placed in juvenile detention following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Three teens were taken into police custody in connection to an incident early Tuesday morning, July 26 on West Lombard Street involving shots fired, a stolen vehicle and a handgun, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on the 3100 block of West Lombard Street and found an uninvolved vehicle struck by gunfire.

At the scene, an involved vehicle was spotted fleeing the scene. A failed traffic stop of the vehicle resulted in a police pursuit that ended on the 1900 block of West 40th Street. There, the 13-year-old driver fled into an apartment before he was located and taken into police custody.

Upon investigation, it was determined the teen suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the incident on West Lombard. He was treated at a local hospital before being turned over to a juvenile detention center and charged with felony eluding, interference with official acts and reckless driving.

A second involved vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was also spotted at the scene on West Lombard. A police chase ensued and ended near Division and West 76th streets. A 16-year-old passenger fled on foot and discarded a stolen handgun. He was taken into police custody, turned over to a juvenile detention center and charged with intimidation, theft of a motor vehicle, interference with a weapon, going armed with intent, willful injury and carrying weapons.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 15-year-old girl, was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, felony eluding and accessory after the fact.