Shooting in Rock Island injures 2, including 15-year-old girl

The car crashed into a telephone pole after being fired upon by an unidentified suspect.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two teenagers were shot in Rock Island as they were traveling in a car that then crashed into a telephone pole Tuesday morning, according to Rock Island Police.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, police responded to a traffic crash in the 4600 block of 9th Avenue. Since that location is on the border of Rock Island and Moline, Moline Police and EMS also responded.

Officers found an 18-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower back, and a 15-year-old girl with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her foot.

The victims were allegedly traveling in a car in the 800 block of 46th Street in Rock Island when they were "fired upon by an unidentified subject" and crashed into a telephone phone, according to police.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity hospital for further treatment. Police report finding no other damaged property or injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.