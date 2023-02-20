Shooting in Sterling leaves one man dead

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head at a home in the 1100 block of 4th Ave. in Sterling Sunday night.

STERLING, Ill. — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside a home late Sunday night, according to a release from the Sterling Police Department.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, Sterling Police were called to a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. in a home in the 1100 block of 4th Ave. in Sterling.

When they arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released at this time.

Sterling Police located four people that were reportedly with the victim at the time of the shooting and they are being questioned in the investigation. The weapon used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

Sterling Police believe this was "an isolated incident and there is no perceived threat to the public."

Sterling Police were assisted at the scene by Whiteside County Sheriff's Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and Whiteside County Coroner's Office.