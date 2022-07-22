Shooting on 8th Street in Rock Island leaves one dead

The shooting occurred just after midnight Friday morning.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editors note: The video above is from July 21 in Clinton, Iowa.

Early morning on July 22, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of 8th Street in Rock Island.

When officers arrived on the scene, they identified a 21-year-old male gunshot victim. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.