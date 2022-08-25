x
Crime

20-year-old is injured in Wednesday night shooting at GD Xpress

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. at the North Pine Street gas station.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Police car at night

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A shooting Wednesday night, Aug. 24 in the parking lot of a Davenport gas station left one man injured.

According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday outside of GD Xpress, located at 4607 North Pine St.

Shortly after, officers were called to a local hospital in response to a private vehicle dropping off a 20-year-old man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said the incident remained under investigation.

