Rock Island police make arrest in 2020 death of Sherrard teen

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from December 2020.

More than two years after the incident, the man suspected of killing a Sherrard teen on Dec. 15, 2020, is behind bars.

Rock Island police said the U.S. Marshals Service captured the now 23-year-old Davion J. Lard in the 3400 block of 44th Avenue in Moline. Lard is the prime suspect in the death of 16-year-old Sherrard teen Dylan J. McCalester.

McCalester sustained a gunshot wound to his chest while driving in the 600 block of 42nd Avenue in Rock Island. He subsequently crashed into another vehicle.

He was rushed to the hospital but was unable to recover from his injuries. RICO Coroner Brian Gustafson later confirmed that the gunshot was the cause of his death.

Rock Island police detectives obtained a warrant for Lard's arrest on charges of first-degree murder days later. Following his arrest, Lard was transported to the Rock Island County Jail where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

Anyone with information related to the homicide case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.