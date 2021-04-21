Michael Elsbury has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a class four felony in Illinois, according to court records.

SHERRARD, Ill. — A Mercer County man is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after allegedly shooting his neighbor's dog.

Blazer, an Australian Sheppard, lives with his family in the Fyre Lake community in Sherrard.

On Friday, April 16, 2021, at about 2 p.m., Blazer was out in the driveway. One of his owners, Janson Bender, was inside their house.

"My son got off the school bus and noticed that our dog Blazer was limping and just didn't quite look right," Bender said.

Michael Elsbury, who lives on the same street as Bender, is charged with shooting Blazer with an air rifle, according to Mercer County court records obtained by News 8.

Elsbury is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, which is a class four felony in Illinois, according to those court records.

Additional court records show Elsbury was released on bond. He also surrendered guns and his FOID card to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, according to those documents.

News 8 called the attorney listed on online court records, and that attorney declined to comment Wednesday night.

Elsbury's next court appearance is scheduled for April 27, 2021, according to online court records.

Bender's family brought Blazer to the Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities in Bettendorf. That's where veterinarians did x-rays. They found two metallic pellets: one near Blazer's heart and another in his belly area, according to veterinary records provided to News 8 from Bender.

"They said just to monitor him," Bender said. "Most likely if he does survive, he's going to have long term complications due to the stress on his heart."

Blazer had a "poor prognosis" on Saturday morning, according to veterinary records provided by Bender to News 8. Those records also showed a gunshot wound as a diagnosis.

As of Wednesday afternoon, News 8 is told Blazer is doing well, and will have follow-up appointments in the coming weeks.

News 8 has filed a Freedom of Information Act request, wanting to learn more details from police about what happened. As of Wednesday evening, News 8 had not received the information from the sheriff's office from that request.