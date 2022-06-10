Iowa man sentenced 50 years for 2nd-degree 2021 murder of wife

Shane Bostrom, 35, faced a first-degree murder charge and a domestic abuse charge before settling on a plea agreement in August.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Eldridge man accused of murdering his wife in June 2021 received his sentence from a Scott County judge on Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder last month.

Shane Bostrom was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday morning. The now-35-year-old man originally faced first-degree murder for killing his wife, 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom, at their home on June 10, 2021.

Bostrom and prosecutors agreed to an August plea deal that reduced the first-degree murder charge to second-degree. In the state of Iowa, the second-degree murder charge is a Class B felony that carries a maximum sentence of 50 years, where 70%, or 35 years of the sentence, must be served before parole can be granted.

Online court records say Bostrom will be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville.

Scott County Sheriff's deputies responded to Bostrom's residence in the 300 block of West Davenport Street on the day of the murder and discovered his wife dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Bostrom initially told investigators that the gun had fired accidentally while he was cleaning it, however, the Scott County Attorney's Office said the investigation revealed that the killing had not been an accident.