Eldridge man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in wife's 2021 death

Shane Bostrom, 35, faced a first-degree murder charge and a domestic abuse charge before settling on a plea agreement last week.

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Eldridge man accused of shooting and killing his wife last year has agreed to plead guilty to a second-degree murder charge, according to the Scott County Attorney's Office.

Shane Bostrom, now 35, had faced first-degree murder and domestic abuse charges for killing his wife, Jessica Bostrom, at their family home on June 10, 2021. The domestic abuse charge was dropped following the plea agreement, which was issued on Aug. 11.

Last summer on June 10, Eldridge police and deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's responded to the Bostrom residents to investigate a shooting. Once there, authorities discovered Jessica Bostrom dead from a gunshot wound to her head.

Shane Bostrom initially told investigators that the gun had gone off accidentally while he was cleaning it, however, the investigation revealed the killing was not an accident, according to the attorney's office.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. in the Scott County Courthouse.

In Iowa, a second-degree murder charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 50 years. Thirty-five years, or 70% of the total sentence, must be served before parole can be granted.