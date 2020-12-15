Sentencing set for Ohio man who claimed to be missing child Timmothy Pitzen

A federal judge plans to complete sentencing for an Ohio man who falsely claimed to be long-missing child, Timmothy Pitzen.

CINCINNATI — A federal judge plans to complete sentencing for an Ohio man who falsely claimed to be long-missing child Timmothy Pitzen from Aurora.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett set a virtual hearing for Tuesday afternoon, December 15. Barrett earlier this year told 25-year-old Brian Michael Rini he must serve two years. But the judge wanted to see results of a pre-sentencing investigation before entering his sentence.

It likely contains information about his mental and physical health. Court records show the deadline for the investigation was extended repeatedly during the pandemic.

Rini pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.

Timmothy Pitzen is the only child currently missing from Aurora, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Surveillance video captured the boy with his mom, Amy Fry-Pitzen, in Wisconsin Dells. Investigators said she picked him up from school in Illinois and took him to the zoo and to the Dells. She was later found dead in a hotel room in Rockford, Illinois.

Authorities said she killed herself and left a note saying Timmothy Pitzen was safe and being cared for by someone who loved him -- but he would never be found.