x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Crime

Sentencing set for Ohio man who claimed to be missing child Timmothy Pitzen

A federal judge plans to complete sentencing for an Ohio man who falsely claimed to be long-missing child, Timmothy Pitzen.
Credit: AP
FILE - This 2019 photo provided by the Butler County (Ohio) Jail shows Brian Rini in Hamilton, Ohio. A federal judge plans to complete sentencing Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 for an Ohio man who falsely claimed to be a long-missing Illinois child. Rini, now 25, was initially sentenced earlier this year to two years behind bars. But the judge wanted to see results of a pre-sentencing investigation, likely including details of Rini's mental and physical conditions, before officially entering his sentence. (Butler County (Ohio) Jail via AP, File)

CINCINNATI — A federal judge plans to complete sentencing for an Ohio man who falsely claimed to be long-missing child Timmothy Pitzen from Aurora.

Related: Man who claimed he was Timmothy Pitzen identified as man from Ohio

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett set a virtual hearing for Tuesday afternoon, December 15. Barrett earlier this year told 25-year-old Brian Michael Rini he must serve two years. But the judge wanted to see results of a pre-sentencing investigation before entering his sentence. 

It likely contains information about his mental and physical health. Court records show the deadline for the investigation was extended repeatedly during the pandemic. 

Rini pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.

Related Articles

Timmothy Pitzen is the only child currently missing from Aurora, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Surveillance video captured the boy with his mom, Amy Fry-Pitzen, in Wisconsin Dells. Investigators said she picked him up from school in Illinois and took him to the zoo and to the Dells. She was later found dead in a hotel room in Rockford, Illinois.

Authorities said she killed herself and left a note saying Timmothy Pitzen was safe and being cared for by someone who loved him -- but he would never be found.

Police have said in the past there was no evidence Fry-Pitzen harmed the boy -- and they believed he was still alive. 

Age-progression rendering of Timmothy Pitzen from NCMEC 5-9-14